Gold up by Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 75,800

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,750, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,800.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,750.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,900, Rs 62,750, and Rs 63,390, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,610.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,760, Rs 57,340, and Rs 58,110, respectively.

US gold prices edged up on Thursday supported by safe-haven demand amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a softer dollar, while minutes of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting dampened hopes for an early interest rate cut.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,026.9 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent up at $2,035.8 per ounce.

Spot platinum was up 0.2 per cent at $885.08 per ounce, palladium rose 0.5 per cent at $954.68, while silver was up 0.2 per cent at $22.90 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,800.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,300.

(with inputs from Reuters)