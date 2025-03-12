Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,480, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 97,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,480, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 97,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,190Gold price today, Gold price, silver price, gold, silver, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyde

gold price, gold share
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,340.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 7:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,480 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,190.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,480.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,630.
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,190.

Also Read

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 87,150, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 99,200

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 87,480, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 99,100

Gold price up Rs 10 at Rs 87,990, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 97,900 per kg

Gold prices to trade with bullish bias till trade war recedes: Analyst

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,390, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,800

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,340.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 97,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.
 
US gold eased on Wednesday on a possible ceasefire deal in Ukraine, while investors braced for a key US inflation data later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve's interest rate path amid trade tensions and economic slowdown fears.
 
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,912.71 an ounce as of 0046 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $2,919.00.
 
Gold is seen as a hedge against political risks and inflation.
 
If rising price pressures force the Fed to keep interest rates higher, gold may lose its allure as it is a non-yielding asset.
 
Spot silver lost 0.5 per cent to $32.77 an ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $978.54, and palladium slipped 0.5 per cent to $941.43.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 87,830, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 99,200

Gold eases as firm dollar dents safe-haven demand amid trade war concerns

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,700; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 99,000

Govt lifts export ban on broken rice with immediate effect to boost trade

Gold slips below Rs 89,000 mark on muted demand, silver climbs Rs 500

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesFederal Reservegold and silver prices

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story