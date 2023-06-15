Gold price dips Rs 400 to Rs 60,050, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,000

Gold price fell Rs 400 in Thursday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,050, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price dipped Rs 100, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,000.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 350 to Rs 55,050.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,200, Rs 60,100, and Rs 60,550, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,050.