The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 300 to Rs 55,600. Gold price rose Rs 320 in Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,650, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was up Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,500.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,800, Rs 60,700, and Rs 61,100, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,650.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,750, Rs 55,650, and Rs 56,000, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,600.



Spot gold was little changed at $1,963.83 per ounce by 0027 GMT. US gold futures were listless at $1,980.20.



(With inputs from Reuters) Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $23.6131 per ounce, platinum added 0.3 per cent to $1,034.55, and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $1,419.07.

US gold prices were flat on Wednesday as cautious traders awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision at its policy meeting next week, although a softer dollar kept the bullion supported.