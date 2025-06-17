Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,500; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,500 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,800.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,040.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,500.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,650.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,040. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,190. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,800. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,19,800. US gold prices rebounded on Tuesday, as rising tensions between Israel and Iran buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset, while investors looked forward to the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.