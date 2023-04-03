Crude oil can hit $100 a barrel if production cuts continue: Analysts

The new production cut is led by Saudi Arabia, which analysts at Rabobank International feel is likely to further stoke tensions with the Biden administration in the US.

The knee-jerk reaction to the surprise production cut by OPEC+ saw Brent crude oil prices climb 8 per cent to over $85 a barrel in trade. Analysts believe the prices could stay firm and inch towards $100 a barrel as the year progresses in case the oil cartel continues to cut production amid strong demand. “The markets will assimilate and process in stages, over the coming days, weeks and even mont