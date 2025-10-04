Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,18,520, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,18,520, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,08,640

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,670 (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,18,520, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,51,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,08,640.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,520 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,18,900 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,670.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,08,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,08,990.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,790. 
       
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,51,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,61,900.
 
US gold prices rose on Saturday, hovering near record highs and heading for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, supported by growing concerns over the economic impact of a prolonged US government shutdown and expectations of interest rate cuts.
 
Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $3,884.19 per ounce by 01:40 p.m. ET (1749 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,896.49 on Thursday. Prices have gained more than 3 per cent this week.
 
US gold futures for December delivery settled over 1 per cent higher at $3,908.9 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver climbed 2.1 per cent to $47.96 per ounce, platinum rose 2.4 per cent to $1,606.29 per ounce and palladium gained 1.5 per cent to $1,259.41 per ounce. 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,18,860, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,53,100

India's diesel exports to Europe likely hit record high in September

Gold, silver log record gains in H1 FY26 amid US economic uncertainties

India's gold, silver imports nearly double in Sept despite record prices

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,16,410, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,50,100

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilver PricesSilvergold and silver prices

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story