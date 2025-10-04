Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,18,520, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,18,520, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,51,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,08,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,520 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,18,900 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,670.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,08,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,08,990. ALSO READ: Gold vs Silver: Where to invest, how much and price targets? In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,790. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,51,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,61,900. US gold prices rose on Saturday, hovering near record highs and heading for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, supported by growing concerns over the economic impact of a prolonged US government shutdown and expectations of interest rate cuts.