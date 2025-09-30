Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,16,410, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,50,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,16,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,100.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,06,710.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,16,410 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,16,740 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,16,560.

ALSO READ: Silver hits all-time high of ₹1.5 lakh; gold surges ₹1,500 to a new peak In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,06,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,07,010. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,860. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,60,100. US gold prices rose further to hit a fresh high on Tuesday and were poised for their best month in 14 years, as fears of a potential US government shutdown and growing expectations of further US interest rate cuts boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.