Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,18,860, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,53,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,18,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,53,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,08,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,680 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,19,450 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,830.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,08,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,09,490. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,940. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,53,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,100. US gold held steady on Friday and was set for a seventh straight weekly gain, buoyed by expectations of further US interest rate cuts this year and worries over the impact of a US government shutdown.