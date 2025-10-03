Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,18,860, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,53,100

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,18,860, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,53,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,08,790

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,830. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,18,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,53,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,08,790.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,680 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,19,450 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,830.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,08,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,09,490.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,940. 
       
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,53,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,100.
 
US gold held steady on Friday and was set for a seventh straight weekly gain, buoyed by expectations of further US interest rate cuts this year and worries over the impact of a US government shutdown.
 
Spot gold was little changed at $3,851.48 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,896.49 on Thursday. Bullion has risen 2.5 per cent so far this week.
 
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.2 per cent to $3,875.50.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.4 per cent to $46.79 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,563.86 and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,243.41.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's diesel exports to Europe likely hit record high in September

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,17,450, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,51,100

Gold, silver log record gains in H1 FY26 amid US economic uncertainties

Gold prices climb ₹500 to touch record ₹1.2 lakh per 10 grams

India's gold, silver imports nearly double in Sept despite record prices

Topics :Gold Rate TodaySilver Rate TodayGold Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story