Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,370; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,55,100

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,370; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,55,100

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,840

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,420 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 8:00 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,370, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,55,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,840. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,370 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,51,850 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,420.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,190 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,990. 
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,55,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900.
 
US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Friday and were headed for a weekly loss of a similar ​magnitude, as elevated oil prices continued to fan inflation ​concerns that would discourage central banks from cutting interest rates.
 
Spot gold ‌was down 1.1 per cent at $4,573.33 per ounce at 1149 GMT, and on track for a weekly loss of 2.8 per cent. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1 per cent to $4,585.20.
 
Among other metals, spot silver prices fell 0.3 per cent to $73.53 ‌per ounce, platinum ​was down 0.5 per cent at $1,975.65, and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $1,522.18.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Pricesbullion

First Published: May 02 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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