Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,370; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,55,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,370, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,55,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,370 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,51,850 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,420.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,190 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,990. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,55,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900. US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Friday and were headed for a weekly loss of a similar ​magnitude, as elevated oil prices continued to fan inflation ​concerns that would discourage central banks from cutting interest rates.