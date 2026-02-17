Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,430; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,67,900

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 7:25 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,67,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,390.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,430 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,57,520 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,580.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,390, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,390 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,540.