Imports up 19% in January as India's trade deficit widens to $34.68 bn

Imports up 19% in January as India's trade deficit widens to $34.68 bn

India's trade deficit widened sharply in January as imports surged on higher gold and silver inflows, while merchandise exports rose only 0.6% amid global economic uncertainties

Shreya Nandi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 4:45 PM IST

India’s merchandise exports rose 0.6 per cent year-on-year to $36.56 billion in January, amid global economic uncertainties, data released by the commerce department showed.
 
Inbound shipments saw 19 per cent growth to $71.24 billion due to a surge in gold and silver imports. The trade deficit widened to $34.68 billion compared to $23.43 billion in January 2025 and $25 billion in December.
 
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that merchandise and services exports have remained in the positive territory. “We will be nearing $860 billion overall exports in the current fiscal,” Agrawal told reporters in a briefing on Monday.
 
 
Cumulative exports, including merchandise and services (April–January), rose 6.15 per cent to $720.76 billion.
 

The recently concluded trade deals included European Free Trade Association (EFTA), United Kingdom, Oman, New Zealand, European Union and an interim trade deal with the US

Topics : India imports Trade exports India trade deficit

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

