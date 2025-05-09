Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,610; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹98,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹98,900. : The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹98,900.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,310.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,460.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹98,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,900.

US gold prices firmed on Friday, as investors bought bullion following a decline in the previous session, while markets looked ahead to US-China trade talks due this weekend.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,309.39 an ounce, as of 0024 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.3 per cent to $3,314.20. Spot gold fell nearly 2 per cent in the previous session, when prices hit a low of $3,288.39 after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK.

Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $32.37 an ounce, platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $980.62 and palladium fell 0.3 per cent to $973.04.

(with inputs from Reuters)