Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,610; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹98,900

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,610; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹98,900

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,310

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,760 (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹98,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,310.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,610. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,760.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,310.

Also Read

Premium

Gold ETFs gain favour; choose ones with low cost, minimal tracking error

RBI adds 58 metric tonnes of gold in FY25; share in reserves nears 12%

Silver ETFs outshine gold with 3.3x growth in volume: What you should know

Gold price down ₹10 to ₹95,500, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹95,720, silver price down ₹100 at ₹97,900

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,460. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹98,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,900.
 
US gold prices firmed on Friday, as investors bought bullion following a decline in the previous session, while markets looked ahead to US-China trade talks due this weekend.
 
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,309.39 an ounce, as of 0024 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.3 per cent to $3,314.20. Spot gold fell nearly 2 per cent in the previous session, when prices hit a low of $3,288.39 after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK.
 
Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $32.37 an ounce, platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $980.62 and palladium fell 0.3 per cent to $973.04.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
    
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold declines Rs 1,500 to Rs 99,250 per 10 g amid weak global cues

Crude oil outlook: WTI may remain-range bound at $56-$60, say analyst

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,010; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹99,100

Gold price jumps ₹2,400 to ₹99,750-10g ahead of US Fed policy decision

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹95,740; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹96,900

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesGold and silvergold and silver prices

First Published: May 09 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story