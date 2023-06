Ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,000. Gold price remain unchanged in Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,000, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver also witnessed no change in price with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,000.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,150, Rs 60,050, and Rs 60,380, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,000.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,150, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,350, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,000.



US gold prices moved in a tight range on Wednesday after two-straight sessions of declines, as investors refrained from making large bets ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.



"The expected sustained (Fed) tightening bias is weighing on gold. In this light, Chairman Powell's testimony could have a major short-term impact on the market," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities. Spot gold held its ground at $1,937.26 per ounce by 0248 GMT. US gold futures were almost unchanged at $1,948.40.







The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 78,600. Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $23.1177 per ounce. Traders are now pricing in an about 78 per cent chance of a Fed rate hike in July, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.