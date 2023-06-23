Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500



The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged with the precious metal trading at Rs 54,500. Gold price remain unchanged in Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,450, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was down Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,500.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,600, Rs 59,450, and Rs 59,830, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,450.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,650, Rs 54,500, and Rs 54,850, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,500.



Spot gold ticked down 0.1 per cent to $1,911.32 per ounce by 0246 GMT, and was down 2.4 per cent for the week. US gold futures edged lower 0.1 per cent to $1,921.20. US gold prices on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly loss since February, as prospects of additional interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year supported the dollar, pushing zero-yield bullion to an over three-month low.



Palladium was down 0.3 per cent at $1,280.14 after hitting its lowest since May 2019 in the previous session. Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $22.1238 per ounce, platinum shed 0.4 per cent to $919.23.