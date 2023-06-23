Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged with the precious metal trading at Rs 54,500

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,650, Rs 54,500, and Rs 54,850, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 9:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price remain unchanged in Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,450, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was down Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,500.
The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged with the precious metal trading at Rs 54,500.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,450.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,600, Rs 59,450, and Rs 59,830, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,500.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,650, Rs 54,500, and Rs 54,850, respectively.

US gold prices on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly loss since February, as prospects of additional interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year supported the dollar, pushing zero-yield bullion to an over three-month low.
Spot gold ticked down 0.1 per cent to $1,911.32 per ounce by 0246 GMT, and was down 2.4 per cent for the week. US gold futures edged lower 0.1 per cent to $1,921.20.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $22.1238 per ounce, platinum shed 0.4 per cent to $919.23. 
Palladium was down 0.3 per cent at $1,280.14 after hitting its lowest since May 2019 in the previous session.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 75,000.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 71,500.

Also Read

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500

Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270

Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,230

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,000

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 60,070, silver jumps Rs 500 to Rs 74,000

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,110

Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 60,110, silver unchanged at Rs 73,100

Gold price dips Rs 400 to Rs 60,050, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,000

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story