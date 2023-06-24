Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 59,020, silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 71,100



The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 400 with the precious metal trading at Rs 54,100. Gold price fell Rs 430 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,020, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was down Rs 400, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,100.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,170, Rs 59,070, and Rs 59,400, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,020.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,250, Rs 54,150, and Rs 54,450, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,100.



Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,919.99 per ounce as of 2:19 p.m. EDT (1819 GMT), after adding as much as 1.2 per cent on a retreat in US bond yields. US gold prices on Friday were heading for their biggest weekly percentage fall in over four months, weighed by a stronger dollar and hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials.



Spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $22.34 per ounce, but was set for its biggest weekly drop since October 2022. Platinum was down 0.6 per cent at $917.34, on course for its worst week since August 2022. US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent higher at $1,929.6.



Palladium could extend this year's near-30 per cent price decline as demand is threatened by the rapid development and use of electric vehicles. Palladium steadied at $1,283.18 after hitting its lowest since May 2019 on Thursday.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 71,100. The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 74,000.



