Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 60,070, silver jumps Rs 500 to Rs 74,000



22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,070. Gold price remain unchanged in Tuesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,070, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was up Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,000.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,210, Rs 60,100, and Rs 60,440, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,070.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,220, Rs 55,120, and Rs 55,400, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,070.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,949.59 per ounce by 0248 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to $1,961.20.





Spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $23.911 per ounce and palladium fell 1.2 per cent to $1,390.15. Investors are now focusing on Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday for further guidance on interest rates following the Fed's hawkish pause on monetary policy tightening last week.





The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 74,000. The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 79,000.

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, after moving in a tight range in holiday-thinned trading, as market participants awaited further direction from Capitol Hill testimony by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.