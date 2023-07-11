Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold prices fell by Rs 100 from the last close during Tuesday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,410, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices jumped Rs 100, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,400.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold dropped by Rs 100 to Rs 54,450.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,560, Rs 510, and Rs 59,840, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,450.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,600, Rs 54,450, and Rs 54,850, respectively.

US Gold prices were steady in early Asian hours on Tuesday as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate policy trajectory.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,925.89 per ounce by 0047 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,931.30.

In other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.1% to $23.13 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $929.95, and palladium was up 0.2 per cent at $1,242.51.

Palladium fell around 4.3 per cent on Monday, and has lost nearly 31 per cent so far this year as the rapid rise of electric vehicles threatens to hammer demand for the autocatalyst metal amid broader economic weakness.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 76,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 73,400.

(With inputs from Reuters)

