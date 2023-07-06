Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price were unchanged in Thursday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,060, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, on the other hand, rose Rs 500 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,200.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged at Rs 54,150.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,220, Rs 59,060, and Rs 59,560, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,150.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,300, Rs 54,150, and Rs 54,600, respectively.

US gold prices were flat in early Asian trade on Thursday as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, while positioning for a raft of economic data that could influence the central bank's policy trajectory.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,917.09 per ounce by 0022 GMT. US gold futures shed 0.2 per cent to $1,923.60.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $23.1444 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.5 per cent to $1,253.31. Platinum was flat at $915.43.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 75,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 72,200.