Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price jumps Rs 820 to Rs 63,380, silver climbs Rs 700 to Rs 79,200

Gold price jumps Rs 820 to Rs 63,380, silver climbs Rs 700 to Rs 79,200

The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 750, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,100

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,250, Rs 58,100, and Rs 58,700, respectively. | Source: Pexels
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 08:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 820 during early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 63,380, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 700, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,200.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 750, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,100.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,380.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,530, Rs 63,380, and Rs 64,040, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,100.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,250, Rs 58,100, and Rs 58,700, respectively.  

US Gold prices consolidated in a tight range and hovered close to a near seven-month high on Thursday, as investors awaited key inflation print to gauge whether interest rate cuts in the US would come sooner than previously expected.

Spot gold was flat at $2,043.69 per ounce by 0225 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 5 on Wednesday, and was poised for its second straight monthly gain.

US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.2 per cent to $2,044.20 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $24.99 per ounce. Platinum was also down 0.1 per cent to $931.28. Palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $1,025.58 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 79,200.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 82,200.


Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold at near 7-mth peak as dollar, yields dip on Fed rate-cut speculations

Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 62,560

Gold jumps Rs 270, silver up Rs 1,300; trading at Rs 78,500 per kg

Oil prices slip, Brent falls toward $80/barrel ahead of Opec+ meeting

Gold price remains flat at Rs 62,290, silver unchanged at Rs 77,200

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 08:41 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story