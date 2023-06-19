Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,110



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,100. Gold price remain unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,110, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver also witnessed no change in price with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,500.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,260, Rs 60,160, and Rs 60,490, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,110.







Gold prices were little changed on Monday, as the dollar held firm and investors assessed the path ahead for interest rates after the US Federal Reserve's hawkish tone. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,260, Rs 55,150, and Rs 55,450, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,100.





The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 78,800. Spot gold was flat at $1,956.93 per ounce by 0042 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,969.20.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 73,500.