Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,00,920; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,11,100

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,510

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 7:26 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,920 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,11,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,510.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,920.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,070. 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,510.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,660.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,11,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,21,100.
   
US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by safe-haven demand amid uncertainty in the Middle East, although gains were capped as traders assessed the US Federal Reserve's signal of a slower pace for future rate cuts.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,378.86 an ounce, as of 0033 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $3,395.80. 
Geopolitical tensions remained heightened as US President Donald Trump on Wednesday refrained from confirming whether the US would join Israel's bombardment of Iranian nuclear and missile sites, prompting residents of Tehran to leave the city amid ongoing air strikes.
 
The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday, policymakers still forecast slashing rates by half-a-percentage point this year, but have slowed the pace of future cuts.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $36.75 per ounce, platinum rose 1 per cent to $1,335.93, while palladium gained 0.6 per cent to $1,054.40.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

