Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹₹1,25,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,62,900

Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,120, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,62,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,120 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,25,660 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,270.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,15,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,840. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,62,900. US Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after rising nearly 2 per cent in the previous session, as increasing prospects of a US rate cut in December countered a firm dollar. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,132.20 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT. Bullion rose 1.8 per cent on Monday to $4,139.80, its highest since November 14. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,70,900.