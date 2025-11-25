Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹₹1,25,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,62,900

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹₹1,25,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,62,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,690

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,270 | Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:40 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,120, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,62,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,690.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,120 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,25,660 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,270.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,15,190 in Chennai.
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,840.
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,62,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,70,900. 
US Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after rising nearly 2 per cent in the previous session, as increasing prospects of a US rate cut in December countered a firm dollar. 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,132.20 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT. Bullion rose 1.8 per cent on Monday to $4,139.80, its highest since November 14. 
US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.7 per cent higher to $4,049.50 per ounce. 
Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.3 per cent to $51.24 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $1,550.10, and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $1,393.66. 
 (With inputs from Reuters)
 
  
 

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesGold and silver

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

