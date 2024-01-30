The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 100 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, jumped Rs 200, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.

The price of 22-carat climbed Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,800.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,050.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,200, Rs 63,050, and Rs 63,760, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,800.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,950, Rs 57,800, and Rs 58,450, respectively.



US gold prices flitted in a tight range today ahead of the US central bank's verdict on rates and comments from Chair Jerome Powell for clarity on the timing of easing monetary policy, though a weak dollar and lower bond yields lent support.



Spot gold held its ground at $2,030.90 per ounce by 0143 GMT.



Markets are expecting the US Fed to stand pat on rates at its two-day policy meeting that starts later in the day, but attention will largely be on comments from Powell on Wednesday.



Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent lower to $23.17 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2 per cent $924.66, and palladium dropped 0.3 per cent to $980.14.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,200.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,700.



