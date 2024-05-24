Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,410, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,400

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,410, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,400

gold price
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 7:46 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,400.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,560, Rs 73,410, and Rs 73,630, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,290.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,440, Rs 67,290, and Rs 67,490, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 92,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 96,900.

US gold rose on Friday but was set for its first weekly drop in three weeks, as investors lowered expectations of a US interest rate cut after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicated that there would be a delay in monetary policy easing.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent at $2,332.14 per ounce, as of 0119 GMT. Bullion prices are down 3.4 per cent so far this week, after hitting a record high of 2,449.89 on Monday.

Spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $30.25 per ounce, platinum was up 0.3 per cent at $1,021.75 and palladium gained 0.1 per cent at $970.75.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

