Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,790, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 94,700

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, July 8, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,790, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,700.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 67,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,790.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,940, Rs 73,790, and Rs 74,390, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,640.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,790, Rs 67,640, and Rs 68,190, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 94,700.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,200.

US gold prices eased on Monday but hovered near a more than one-month high scaled in the previous session, after softer US data boosted prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,386.58 per ounce, as of 0022 GMT, after rising to its highest level since May 22 on Friday. US gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to $2,393.80.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $31.15, platinum edged 0.3 per cent lower to $1,024.00 and palladium slipped 0.8 per cent to $1,017.78.

(With inputs from Reuters)