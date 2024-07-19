Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 74,830, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 94,600

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 68,590

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,980, Rs 74,830, and Rs 75,320, respectively.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 8:18 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 68,590.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,830.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,980, Rs 74,830, and Rs 75,320, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,590.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,740, Rs 68,590, and Rs 69,040, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 94,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,100.

US Gold prices slipped on Friday, but were on track for a fourth straight weekly gain as expectations that the Federal Reserve was likely to cut US interest rates in September lifted appeal for non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $2,434.38 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT, after scaling an all-time high of $2,483.60 on Wednesday. Prices were up 1 per cent for the week.

Spot silver fell 1.4 per cent to $29.65 per ounce, platinum eased 0.6 per cent at $961.80 and palladium dropped 0.3 per cent to $927.20.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

