Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 91,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,990 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,140.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,490.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,640.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.

US gold prices slipped on Monday, snapping a four-session rally as the dollar firmed, while market participants awaited key US economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to $2,633.86 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.9 per cent lower to $2,656.40.

Spot silver shed 0.7 per cent to $30.40 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $942.25 and palladium fell 0.8 per cent to 971.21

(With inputs from Reuters)