Gold dips Rs 10 at Rs 77,660; silver falls Rs 100, trading at 96,900/kg

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a fall of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,190

Investors will also keep an eye on the US retail sales data due later this week for further cues on rate outlook. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST
Gold Price Today:  The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,660 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a fall of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Kerala, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 77,660.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,810 while Rs 77,410.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,190.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,340 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 71,190.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 96,900. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 102,900.

US gold prices drifted lower on Monday as the US dollar strengthened, while market participants awaited fresh cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $2,646.75 per ounce by 0022 GMT after rising 1 per cent in the previous session. US gold futures lost 0.5 per cent to $2,663.90.

Investors will also keep an eye on the US retail sales data due later this week for further cues on rate outlook.

Spot silver edged 1 per cent lower to $31.21 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.9 per cent to $976.20 and palladium slipped 2.1 per cent to $1,045.87.

(With inputs from Reuters)


First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

