Gold up Rs 10 at Rs 77,410; silver rises Rs 100, trading at 96,100/kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a rise of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,960.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 77,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,560 while Rs 77,410 in Bengaluru, and Chennai.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,960.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,110 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 70,960.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 96,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 102,100.

US Gold prices rose over 1 per cent on Saturday after a US inflation data cemented prospects of a rate cut next month, restraining the dollar below recent highs, while safe-haven demand stemming from the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also lifted the bullion.

Spot gold rose 1.1 per cent to $2,658.42 per ounce by 1:42 pm ET (1742 GMT), up for the second straight session, and US gold futures settled 1.4 per cent higher at $2676.30.

Spot silver rose 1.1 per cent to $31.54 per ounce and platinum climbed 1.9 per cent to $986.15. Palladium fell 0.5 per cent to $1,063.55, but was up nearly 5 per cent for the week.

(With inputs from Reuters)