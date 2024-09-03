Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,900
The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,690
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,760 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,900.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,760.
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,910, Rs 72,760, and Rs 72,760, respectively.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,690.
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,840, Rs 66,690, and Rs 66,690, respectively.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 85,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 90,900.
US Gold prices slipped in early Asian hours on Tuesday, as investors awaited a slew of US economic data to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate cut this month.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,495.79 per ounce, as of 0031 GMT, after hitting a more than one-week low in the previous session.
Spot silver dipped 0.1 oer cent to $28.47 per ounce, platinum fell 0.7 per cent at $923.88 and palladium lost 0.4 per cent to $975.00.
Sibanye Stillwater on Monday said it will report a half-year loss hurt by a 7.5 billion rand ($420 million) writedown on its US assets reflecting sliding palladium prices.
