Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,440

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900 | File image
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,440 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,440.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,590.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,990.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,140.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,400. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900.
 
Spot gold remained largely unchanged on Monday in light trading after gaining on an overall softer US dollar and Treasury yields on Friday, when US economic data hinted at a slowdown in inflation.
 
Spot gold traded flat at $2,621.19 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to $2,637.00.
 
Spot silver climbed 0.3 per cent to $29.59 per ounce and platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $929.83, while palladium eased 0.9 per cent to $912.21.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

