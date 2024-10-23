Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 1,02,100

Gold falls Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 1,02,100

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a fall of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,990

gold, silver, gold silver prices
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 7:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,630 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,02,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a fall of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,990.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 79,630, which aligns with prices in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,780.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,140.

More From This Section

Crude oil can hit low $60s by 2025-end despite geopolitical conflict

World has enough oil, more supplies coming: Puri hopes prices will cool

Gold up Rs 10 at Rs 78,120; silver down to Rs 100; trading at Rs 96,900

Swiss gold exports to India fall to lowest level since Jun on lower supply

Gold ETFs inflow up amid rising prices ahead of Dhanteras: ICRA Analytics


The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad at Rs 1,02,100. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,10,100.

Gold prices in the US surged to a record high on Wednesday as the conflicts in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US election spurred demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,746.25 per ounce, as of 23:45 GMT, after hitting its highest level at 2749.07 earlier in the session.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $34.71 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since late 2012 at $34.87 in the previous session. Platinum rose 0.1 per cent at $1,030 and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $1,079.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,650

Gold, Silver Samvat 2081 outlook: Will precious metals continue to sparkle?

Gold jumps Rs 750, silver increases by Rs 5,000 per kg to all-time high

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,410

Gold up Rs 10 at Rs 78,990; silver rises Rs 100; trading at Rs 99,100

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story