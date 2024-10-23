Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,630 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,02,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a fall of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 79,630, which aligns with prices in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,780.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,140.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad at Rs 1,02,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,10,100.

Gold prices in the US surged to a record high on Wednesday as the conflicts in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US election spurred demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,746.25 per ounce, as of 23:45 GMT, after hitting its highest level at 2749.07 earlier in the session.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $34.71 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since late 2012 at $34.87 in the previous session. Platinum rose 0.1 per cent at $1,030 and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $1,079.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)