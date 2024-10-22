Gold climbs Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,650

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,650.

Gold
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,650 | (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 7:58 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,650 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,01,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a rise of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,010.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,650.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,800.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,010.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,160.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad at Rs 1,01,100. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,09,100.

US gold prices remained steady on Tuesday after jumping to a record high in the previous session on escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainties surrounding the US presidential election.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent at $2,723.06 per ounce, as of 00:20 GMT. US gold futures were 0.1 per cent lower to $2,737.1.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent  to $33.86 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since late 2012 at $34.28. Platinum rose 0.3 per cent at $1,006.26 and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $1,055.75.
(with inputs from Reuters)


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 7:58 AM IST

