Gold up Rs 10 at Rs 78,990; silver rises Rs 100; trading at Rs 99,100

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 78,990

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,560
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 8:01 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,990 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a rise of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 78,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,140.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,560.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad at Rs 96,900. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,05,100.

US gold surged above the historic threshold of $2,700-per-ounce, powered by escalating tensions in the Middle East, uncertainties around the US elections and relaxed monetary policy expectations that pushed the metal into uncharted territory.

Spot gold was up 1 per cent at $2,720.05 per ounce by 02:58 p.m. ET (1858 GMT) and has risen 2.4 per cent so far this week

Spot silver rose 6 per cent to $33.58. Platinum added 2.4 per cent to $1,016.25 and palladium gained about 4 per cent to $1,083.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

