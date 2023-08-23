Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,130; silver price static at Rs 74,800

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,130, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,200.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,130.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,220, Rs 59,130, and Rs 59,560, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,200.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,300, Rs 54,200, and Rs 54,600, respectively.

US gold prices gained on Wednesday, as a slight pullback in the dollar and Treasury yields helped bullion stabilise near a key $1,900 level ahead of a central bankers' gathering that would likely provide cues on interest rates outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,900.30 per ounce by 0123 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,929.40.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Swiss gold exports fell 2 per cent in July from June, as lower deliveries to China and India failed to compensate for a sharp growth in supplies to Turkey, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.

In other metals, spot silver gained 0.5 per cent to $23.50 per ounce and platinum added 0.4 per cent to $922.53.

One kg of silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 74,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 78,000.



