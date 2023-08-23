Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,130; silver price static at Rs 74,800

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,130; silver price static at Rs 74,800

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,200

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,300, Rs 54,200, and Rs 54,600, respectively. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,130, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,200.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,130.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,220, Rs 59,130, and Rs 59,560, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,200.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,300, Rs 54,200, and Rs 54,600, respectively.

US gold prices gained on Wednesday, as a slight pullback in the dollar and Treasury yields helped bullion stabilise near a key $1,900 level ahead of a central bankers' gathering that would likely provide cues on interest rates outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,900.30 per ounce by 0123 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,929.40.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Swiss gold exports fell 2 per cent in July from June, as lower deliveries to China and India failed to compensate for a sharp growth in supplies to Turkey, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.

In other metals, spot silver gained 0.5 per cent to $23.50 per ounce and platinum added 0.4 per cent to $922.53.

One kg of silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 74,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 78,000. 

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Price of gold rises Rs 50 to Rs 59,070, Silver unchanged at Rs 73,300

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 59,020; silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 72,500

Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 59,400

Gold price fall Rs 110 to Rs 59,510; silver unchanged at Rs 72,800

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story