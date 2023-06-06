Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,330

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:52 AM IST
Gold price remain unchanged in Tuesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,330, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver also witnessed no change in price with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was at Rs 55,300.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,330.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,480, Rs 60,380, and Rs 60,760, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,300.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,450, Rs 55,350, and Rs 55,700, respectively.

US gold prices steadied in a tight range on Tuesday as optimism that the central bank will not hike interest rates this month kept the dollar under pressure.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,960.89 per ounce by 0239 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $1,976.80.

The dollar index eased 0.1 per cent, making gold a more favourable bet among overseas investors. The yield on 10-year Treasuries also retreated after weaker US services sector data on Monday.
Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $23.5632 per ounce, platinum steadied at $1,030.64, and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $1,418.24.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 77,700.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 73,000.


First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

