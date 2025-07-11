Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,210.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,210.

ALSO READ: Gold outlook: Yellow metal to remain range-bound on tariff uncertainty In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,360. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,20,100. Gold rose on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Canadian imports and issued broader tariff threats to other trading partners, though a stronger dollar limited gains as investors assessed the latest trade actions. Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $3,333.66 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.6 per cent at $3,345.10.