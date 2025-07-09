Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,850 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,850.

ALSO READ: Gold may rally to $3,400 on tariff fears; deadline extensions to cap upside In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,000.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,610. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,760. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900. US gold edged higher on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats dampened hopes for trade talks, but a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields capped gains. Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $3,305.50 per ounce as of 0106 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $3,314.50.