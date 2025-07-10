Commodity ETF flows surge as gold and silver catch investors' fancy

Aggregate inflows into commodity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surged to a record high of ₹4,085 crore in June, as silver ETFs continued to attract higher sums and gold ETF inflows bounced back after a period of profit booking.

Silver ETF inflows jumped 2.4 times month-on-month (MoM), reaching a new high of ₹2,005 crore. Gold ETF inflows stood at ₹2,081 crore, up seven-fold compared to the previous month's tally.

Experts noted that the increased investor interest in precious metals was driven by shifts in asset allocation amid global uncertainties. Other factors such as the demand-supply equation and growing acceptance of the mutual fund route for precious metal investments are also contributing to higher ETF inflows.

The ongoing rally in gold and silver prices has further fueled investor interest. "Gold continues to benefit from its traditional role as a hedge against macroeconomic instability, central bank balance sheet expansion, and ongoing geopolitical risks. Central bank buying remains strong, and themes like de-dollarisation are reinforcing gold's strategic relevance in global portfolios," said Vikram Dhawan, Head of Commodities and Fund Manager at Nippon India Mutual Fund. "Silver, meanwhile, is gaining traction both as an industrial metal aligned with the green energy transition and as a high-beta complement to gold. The broader trend toward regulated, liquid, and cost-effective ETF structures, combined with growing acceptance of asset allocation and multi-asset frameworks, is driving sustained investor interest across both metals," he added.

The rising interest in silver and gold ETFs is also visible in account additions. Silver ETF accounts have jumped by 46 per cent to nearly 1 million in the first six months of 2025. Gold ETF accounts have risen by 20 per cent to 7.7 million. Gold and silver fund of funds (FoFs) have also seen a significant rise. Mutual fund (MF) officials say that apart from individual and institutional buyers, gold and silver ETF flows are also being driven by multi-asset MF schemes. According to wealth managers, the growing silver and gold ETF flows can be attributed to the increasing commodity allocation in investor portfolios.