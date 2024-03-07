Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 65,140, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,400

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 65,140, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 59,710.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 65,290, Rs 65,140, and Rs 65,900, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,710.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 59,860, Rs 59,710, and Rs 60,410, respectively.

The price of one kilogram silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is the same at Rs 74,400.

US gold prices on Wednesday hovered near a record peak hit in the previous session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rate cuts are still likely in the coming months if inflation continues to ease.

Spot gold ticked 0.1 per cent lower to $2,146.29 per ounce, as of 0138 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $2,153.60.

Spot silver dropped 0.4 per cent to $24.06.



(With inputs from Reuters)