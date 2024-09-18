Gold prices climb Rs 10 to Rs 74,880, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 91,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,880 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver jumped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,640. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,880.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 75,030, Rs 74,880, and Rs 74,880, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,640.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,790, Rs 68,640, and Rs 68,640, respectively.

More From This Section

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 91,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 96,900.

US gold prices held steady on Wednesday as market participants braced for an expected Federal Reserve move to cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years.

Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,572.11 per ounce by 0018 GMT. Bullion rose to a record high of $2,589.59 on Monday.

Spot silver edged lower by 0.1 per cent to $30.69 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $982.79 and palladium was flat at $1,115.69.

(with inputs from Reuters)