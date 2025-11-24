Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,63,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,15,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,830 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,26,870 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,980.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,15,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,16,290 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,490. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,63,900. US Gold prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by a firm dollar near six-month highs and diminished prospects of a December interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $4,051.48 per ounce, as of 0132 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.7 per cent higher to $4,049.50 per ounce. The dollar climbed to a near six-month high on Friday, as signs of faster US job growth in September suggested that the US central bank is likely to pause cutting interest rates in December. Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.3 per cent to $49.86 per ounce, platinum rose 1.1 per cent to $1,527.25, and palladium added 0.7 per cent to $1,384.18. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,71,900.