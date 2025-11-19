Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,23,650

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,650, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,61,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,650 in Mumbai, Kolkata and ₹1,24,360 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,800.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,13,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,490. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,61,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,900. US gold prices were steady on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting and US jobs report that could shed more light on the central bank's interest rate trajectory.