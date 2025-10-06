Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,19,390

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,19,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,09,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,390 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,19,450 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,540.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,09,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,09,490. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,09,590. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900. US gold tops $3,900 for first time on safe-haven demand Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gold surged past $3,900 an ounce for the first time on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand amid a US government shutdown, alongside growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts.