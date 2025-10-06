Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,19,390

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,19,390

Gold Bar. Gold
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:16 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,19,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,09,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,390 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,19,450 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,540.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,09,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,09,490. 
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,09,590.
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900.
 
US gold tops $3,900 for first time on safe-haven demand Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gold surged past $3,900 an ounce for the first time on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand amid a US government shutdown, alongside growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts.
 
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $3,900.40 per ounce as of 0027 GMT after hitting an all-time high of $3,919.59 earlier in the session.
 
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5 per cent to $3,926.80.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $47.98 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $1,613.15 and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,263.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

