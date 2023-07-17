Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,000 per 10g

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,000 per 10g

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was at Rs 55,000, the same as Saturday

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Gold prices remained unchanged in Monday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,000, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,500.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was at Rs 55,000, the same as Saturday.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,150, Rs 60,000, and Rs 60,550, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,000.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,150, Rs 55,000, and Rs 55,550, respectively.

US gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar inched up, although investors largely bet on the U.S. Federal Reserve hitting the brakes soon on interest rate hikes.

Spot gold fell 0.1per cent to $1,952.74 per ounce by 0307 GMT, around $11 lower from the three-month high hit on Friday.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.4per cent to $1,957.60.

Spot silver fell 0.6per cent to $24.78 per ounce, platinum was down 0.8per cent to $963.95 while palladium fell 0.6per cent to $1,263.24.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 81,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silver

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

