Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,510/10g

BS Web Team New Delhi
gold silver

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 10:39 AM IST
Gold price remained unchanged in Monday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,510, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,300.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,510.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,660, Rs 59,510, and Rs 59,940, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,550.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,700, Rs 54,550, and Rs 54,900, respectively.

US gold prices edged higher in early Asian hours on Monday after US jobs data last week cast doubts over the labour market's strength, prompting investors to be more sceptical of the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,925.49 per ounce by 0104 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,931.00 per ounce.

In other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.1% to $23.09, platinum added 0.4% to $911.40, and palladium climbed 0.2% to $1,246.86.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 76,700.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 73,300.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

