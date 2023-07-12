Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,410 per 10g

Gold prices remain unchanged from the last close during Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,410, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, too, remain unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,400.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 54,450, at par with yesterday's price.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,560, Rs 59,410, and Rs 59,800, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,450.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,600, Rs 54,450, and Rs 54,820, respectively.

US gold prices rose on Wednesday after the dollar and bond yields retreated as investors awaited US inflation data that could offer more cues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike policy path.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $1,940.53 per ounce by 0231 GMT, its highest since June 20.

US gold futures were up 0.5 per cent at $1,946.00.

Spot silver gained 0.7 per cent to $23.26 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $929.21, while palladium was up 0.2 per cent at $1,253.61.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 77,100.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 73,400.

(With inputs from Reuters)