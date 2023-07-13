Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,620 per 10g

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,620 per 10g

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 54,650, at par with yesterday's price

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,770, Rs 59,620, and Rs 60,000, respectively

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold prices remain unchanged from the last close during Thursday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,620, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, too, remain unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,600.

 

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 54,650, at par with yesterday's price.

 

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,620.

 

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,770, Rs 59,620, and Rs 60,000, respectively.

 

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,650.

 

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,800, Rs 54,650, and Rs 55,000, respectively.

 

US Gold prices held steady on Thursday after advancing more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as US inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon stop tightening its monetary policy.

 

Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,957.48 per ounce by 0039 GMT US gold futures were flat at $1,962.30.

 

Spot silver was little changed at $24.1255 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $951.93, and palladium edged 0.3% higher to $1,287.09.

 

India meanwhile restricted imports of plain gold jewellery as the world's second-largest consumer of the precious metal tries to plug loopholes in its trade policy.

 

SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.03% to 914.66 tonnes on Wednesday from 914.95 tonnes on Tuesday.

 

 

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

 


Also Read

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

MCX Gold likely to re-test Rs 58,000; Silver may drop to Rs 63,500

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,410 per 10g

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,510/10g

Gold price falls Rs 90 to Rs 59,070, silver dips Rs 700 to Rs 72,300

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,160 per 10g

Topics :Gold PriceGold Commodity ExchangesMCXSilvergold silver pricesgold importsimports

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story