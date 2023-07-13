Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,620 per 10g

Gold prices remain unchanged from the last close during Thursday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,620, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, too, remain unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,600.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 54,650, at par with yesterday's price.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,620.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,770, Rs 59,620, and Rs 60,000, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,650.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,800, Rs 54,650, and Rs 55,000, respectively.

US Gold prices held steady on Thursday after advancing more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as US inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon stop tightening its monetary policy.

Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,957.48 per ounce by 0039 GMT US gold futures were flat at $1,962.30.

Spot silver was little changed at $24.1255 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $951.93, and palladium edged 0.3% higher to $1,287.09.

India meanwhile restricted imports of plain gold jewellery as the world's second-largest consumer of the precious metal tries to plug loopholes in its trade policy.

SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.03% to 914.66 tonnes on Wednesday from 914.95 tonnes on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Reuters)