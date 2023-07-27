Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 330 during Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,490 according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,400.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 300 and the yellow metal was selling at Rs 55,450.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,640, Rs 60,490, and Rs 60,570, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,450.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,600, Rs 55,450, and Rs 55,520, respectively.

US gold prices held near their highest levels in a week in early Asian trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and investors digested fairly balanced comments from Chair Jerome Powell.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,975.05 per ounce by 0114 GMT, its highest since July 20.

US gold futures also gained 0.2 per cent to $1,974.70.

One kg of Silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 77,400.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 80,400.